Spencer, Audrey C. 

MARION: Entered into rest on January 8, 2023 at the age of 82. She is predeceased by her husband, Allan; daughter, Melony; son, Murrie. Survived by her daughters, Heidi (Mark) MacDonald, Tammy (Daryl) Hartnagel, Wendy (James) Miller; 11 grandchildren, 22 great-grandchildren, special friends, Mike Mayeu, Lucy Gay, Carol Wilson; several other extended family and very close friends.

Audrey worked for Wegmans over 20 years, decorating cakes. She had a love for cats, and birds but also enjoyed sewing crafts.

There will be no prior calling hours, services will be at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to The Humane Society of Wayne County,

1475 County House Rd., Lyons, NY 14489. Online condolences may be expressed at www. stevensfhmarion.com