Putman, Dwight “Skip” Spencer

February 19, 2025
/ by WayneTimes.com

SODUS: Dwight Spencer. "Skip" Putman, 91, passed away on Saturday, February 15, 2025, at Sodus Rehabilitation & Nursing Home in Sodus, NY. Born on July 13, 1933, in Syracuse, NY, he was the son of Emma Dora (Snyder) and Chester Henry Putman. Skip attended high school in South Onondaga, NY.

Skip worked as a truck driver for several local trucking firms and was a dedicated member of the Sodus Center Fire Company in Sodus Center, NY.

He is predeceased by his parents, Chester Putman and Emma Snyder; his brothers Rex, Chet, Clarence (Bud), and Jim; his sister Betty (Jordan); and his beloved wife, Mary Jane Ross Putman. Skip is survived by his sister, Emma "Sis" Norris, and her husband Bruce of Marcellus, NY. He leaves behind numerous nieces and nephews, his children, Robert "Robbie" and his wife Wendy of Cordell, OK, and Twila (Lessly) and her husband Freddie of Dennison, TX, along with their families. He is also survived by his stepchildren Richard Ross, Ronald Ross, Susan (Carlin) Ross, and their families.

A proud veteran, Skip served his country in both the Army and Air Force during the Korean Conflict. He was a compassionate and caring individual, actively involved in his community as an EMT medic and driver for many local ambulance corps. Family, friends, and great restaurants brought him joy throughout his life.

A short graveside service for family will be held at Sodus Center Cemetery, where Skip will be laid to rest alongside his wife and brother, Chester. A Celebration of Life will follow in the spring at the Sodus Center Fire Hall.

The family expresses special love and thanks to the doctors, nurses, and staff at Sodus Rehab & Nursing Home for their exceptional care and comfort during Skip’s battle with dementia.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Sodus Center Fire Department, PO Box 246, Sodus, NY 14551.

