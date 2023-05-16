Powered by Dark Sky
May 16, 2023
×
Spencer, Elizabeth A. (Betty)

by WayneTimes.com
May 16, 2023

NEWARK: Elizabeth A. Spencer (Betty) age 87, Passed away May 6, 2023 with her loving family by her side.

A graveside service will be held June 17th 11 am at East Newark Cemetery. A luncheon to follow at Newark High Rise. 

Betty was predeceased by her husband Fay Spencer (2007) and step son Lawrence Spencer(2014)

Survived by her sons George Jr. (Elaine) Blaisdell David (Donna) Blaisdell, Robert (Michelle) Blaisdell Daughters Anna Blaisdell, Christine (David) Vangorder and step sons Lew Spencer and Loren Spencer. Sisters Joan Appell and Patti(Ken) Demay. One brother Donald(Yvonne) VanderBussche also several loving Grandchildren, Nieces and Nephews. Arrangements are by the Schulz-Pusateri Funeral Home, Newark

