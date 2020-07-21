Sperring, Donna L. 

WILLIAMSON: Went to be with the Lord on July 18, 2020 at the age of 73. She is predeceased by her parents, Ronald and Glenna Shortt. Survived by loving husband of 56 years, Tom; daughters, Debbie (Carmen) Del Plato, Shelley (Ned) Morgan; son, John (Angela) Sperring; grandchildren, Jonathan (Desi), Marcella, Troy, Joey, Jaelyn, Liam, Abram, Ella, Thomas and Micah; great-grandchildren, Madison, Grace and Riley; sister-in-law, Jackie Sperring; and several dear relatives friends and friends. A Memorial Service will be held 11AM, August 1 at the Second Reformed Church of Marion, 3757 Mill St., Marion, NY 14505. A reception will be following at Shelley and Ned’s home. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to East Palmyra Christian School, 2023 E. Palmyra Port Gibson Rd., Palmyra, NY 14522, or Care Net of Wayne County, 1141 E.Union St., PO Box 9201, Newark, NY 14513, or Samaritan’s Purse, 801 Bamboo Rd., PO Box 3000, Boone, NC 28607. Condolences may be expressed at stevensfhmarion.com