October 10, 2025
Obituaries

Sperry, Fred F. 

October 10, 2025
/ by WayneTimes.com

BUTLER: Fred F. Sperry, 79, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, October 7, 2025, at Newark Wayne Community Hospital.

Family and friends are invited to call on Tuesday, October 14, from 10:00 AM to noon at Norton Funeral Home, 13081 W. Church Street, Savannah. A funeral service will follow at noon at the funeral home, with burial in Butler Savannah Cemetery.

Born May 26, 1946, in Lyons, Fred was the son of the late Ralph H. and Viola L. (Green) Sperry. He worked for several area companies throughout his career, including Garlock, the Railroad, and Jackson & Johnson. Fred loved watching his races and enjoyed visiting with friends whenever he could. His easygoing nature and loyal spirit made him a cherished companion to many.

Fred is survived by his sister, Ruth Ann, and will be fondly remembered by extended family and friends.

He was predeceased by his sisters, Virginia Graham and Claudia Sperry, and his brothers, Howard and Jim Sperry.

