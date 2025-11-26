What are you looking for?

Times of Wayne County
P.O. Box 608 • Macedon, NY 14502
Phone: (315) 986-4300
Obituaries

Sperry, Gloria J. 

November 26, 2025
/ by WayneTimes.com

LYONS: Gloria J. Sperry, 85, passed away on Friday, November 21, 2025, at Rochester General Hospital.

A graveside service will be held  at 10 AM on Monday, December 1, 2025, at the South Lyons Cemetery.

Gloria was born on Nov. 5, 1940, in Auburn the daughter of the late Thompson and Helen Morse Green. She retired from Parker Hannifin where she worked as a Block Cutter.  She enjoyed going to Stock Car Races with her husband Howard.

She is survived by a sister-in-law RuthAnn Sperry; close friend  Dave(Terry) Burnham; many nieces and nephews.  She was predeceased by her husband Howard in 1996; sisters Dorothy Spencer and Helen Packard; a brother Leroy Green.

keysorfuneralhomes.com

