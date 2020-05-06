Sperry, John J. 

SODUS: Age 73, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, May 4, 2020, after a brief illness. John was predeceased by his two sons, John and Anthony. He is survived by his wife, Suzi of 50 years; sister, Theresa Davis; brother, Harlan Sperry; and numerous nieces and nephews. He served in the Army in Vietnam for the 3rd of 60th Infantry, Bravo Company, Ninth Division. Then he was manager for Arlans Department Store before moving on to First Baptist Church of Rochester as property manager. Then he became property manager for Summit Knolls in Webster until his retirement in 2001. He was very involved searching for Veterans and reconnecting them with others who served. There will be no public services. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in his name to the Gary Sinise Foundation, PO Box 368, Woodland Hills, CA 91365. Please be sure to take the time to sign or leave a message on the Tribute Wall for the family to see. Condolences may be expressed at www.HSNORTON.com.