Spickerman, Evelyn J.

WOLCOTT: Evelyn J. Spickerman, 76, of Wolcott, passed away September 17, 2023, at her home. She was born Lyons, April 13, 1947, daughter of the late Claude and Katherine Wood. She loved canning, reading, and was retired from Cahoon Farms.
She is predeceased by her daughter, Joy Spickerman, significant other, Alan Watson, brother, Harold Wood, sister, Christine Sipes,
She is survived by her children, Lisa (Alex Ramirez) Spickerman of Sodus, sons, David (Dawn Vasquez) Spickerman of Lyons, Rodney Spickerman of Scottsville, and Terry Phillips of Wolcott, Brothers and sisters, Dan Wood, Marge wood, Claude wood, Gail sipes, Nancy sipes Richard Sedore, Ralph Sedore, Robin Sedore, Randolph Sedore, Jodie Sedore, Billie Sedore, Carolyn Sedore, grandchildren, David Otto (Patrizia) Spickerman of Rochester, Brandi (Todd) Clark, Justin Brooks, Jennifer Brooks, Amber Spickerman, Brittany Spickerman, Timothy Spickerman, and great grandchildren, as well as several nieces and nephews.
A private family graveside will take place at the Butler-Savannah Cemetery. For those wishing to make contributions in Evelyn’s name they may do so to the Wayne County Humane Society, 1475 County House Road, Lyons, NY 14489. Arrangements are in care of the Becker-Keysor Funeral Home, Red Creek. www.catoredcreek.com
