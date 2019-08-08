Spiegel, Charles G Jr.

HURON: Age 103, passed away peacefully at home with his family by his side Wednesday, August 7, 2018. Chuck retired from Eastman Kodak at sixty-five. He lived his life for his family. He loved hunting and fishing at Sodus Bay. He was an active member of Saint Mary Magdalene Catholic Church in Wolcott, NY. Chuck is preceded in death by his wife, Helen; parents Charles and Martha; brothers Herbert, Ralph and Gerard Spiegel. Chuck is survived by his son Richard (Elizabeth) Spiegel and daughter Joanne (Kevin) Wiesner; grandchildren Kathleen (Anthony)Trace, Kurt Spiegel, Heidi (Jason)Hughes and Richard Spiegel, and great grandchildren Emerson and Kevin Trace, and Anna, Charles, Henry and Violet Hughes. The family wishes to extend our sincere thanks to Dan Ernst and Randy Bitters. Funeral services will be held on Monday, August 12th at 10:00 A.M. at Saint Mary Magdalene at 29 Washington St., Wolcott, NY 14590. Arrangements entrusted to Norton Funeral Home, Sodus, NY. Condolences maybe expressed at www.hsnorton.com.