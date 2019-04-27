Obituaries
Spiegel, Herbert E.
HURON: Age 100, passed away peacefully at home with his family by his side on Saturday April 27, 2019. Herb was born February 8, 1919 in Rochester, NY to Charles and Martha (Lambert) Spiegel. He retired from Chase-Lincoln Bank as Vice President of Operations after 25 years of service beginning at then, Lincoln Alliance. Herb was an active member of Saint Mary Magdalene Catholic Church in Wolcott, NY. Herb loved living on Sodus Bay and could often be found tending to his yard or fixing things. Herb lived his life for his family and was always there to lend a hand. Herb is preceded in death by his parents Charles and Martha, brothers Ralph and Gerard, and sister-in-law Helen. Herb is survived by his brother Charles Spiegel, sister-in-law Jacqueline Spiegel; nephews and nieces Richard (Elizabeth) Spiegel, Joanne (Kevin) Wiesner, Lisa (John) Williams, Thomas (Eileen) Spiegel, William Spiegel, and Robert (Elizabeth) Spiegel; great nephews and nieces Kathleen (Anthony) Trace, Kurt Spiegel, Heidi (Jason) Hughes, Richard Spiegel, Kristen (Trent) Barry, Matthew Williams, Michael Williams, Sean Spiegel, Kathryn Spiegel, Timothy Spiegel, and Colleen Spiegel; great-great nephews and nieces Anna Hughes, Charles Hughes, Henry Hughes, Violet Hughes, Emerson Trace, Kevin Trace, Benjamin Barry and Elizabeth Barry. The family wishes to extend our sincere thanks to Dan Ernst and Randy Bitters. Funeral services will be held at 11:00am Tuesday April 30th at Saint Mary Magdalene at 11956 Washington St, Wolcott, NY 14590. Arrangements entrusted to Norton Funeral Home, Sodus, NY. Condolences may be expressed at www.hsnorton.com
Latest News
Sodus Point Fire Department holds annual banquet, honors members
Local firefighters, their families and other members of the community all turned out to honor the efforts of the Sodus...
Western Wayne Art Group to hold Art Show and Sale, May 8-11
Western Wayne Art Group will presents their 46th Annual Art Show and Sale on the following dates: Wednesday May 8th,...
This Week in Local Sports
Recent Obituaries
Spiegel, Herbert E.
HURON: Age 100, passed away peacefully at home with his family by his side on Saturday April 27, 2019. Herb...
Baker, Thomas Edward
DELAWARE, OH/ONTARIO, NY: Passed away after an illness on Friday April 19 at the age of 63. Thomas was predeceased...
Hallett, Sandra E.
CANISTEO: Sandra E. Hallett, 68, of State Route 36, passed away Tuesday (April 23, 2019) Strong Memorial Hospital in Rochester....