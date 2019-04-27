Spiegel, Herbert E.

HURON: Age 100, passed away peacefully at home with his family by his side on Saturday April 27, 2019. Herb was born February 8, 1919 in Rochester, NY to Charles and Martha (Lambert) Spiegel. He retired from Chase-Lincoln Bank as Vice President of Operations after 25 years of service beginning at then, Lincoln Alliance. Herb was an active member of Saint Mary Magdalene Catholic Church in Wolcott, NY. Herb loved living on Sodus Bay and could often be found tending to his yard or fixing things. Herb lived his life for his family and was always there to lend a hand. Herb is preceded in death by his parents Charles and Martha, brothers Ralph and Gerard, and sister-in-law Helen. Herb is survived by his brother Charles Spiegel, sister-in-law Jacqueline Spiegel; nephews and nieces Richard (Elizabeth) Spiegel, Joanne (Kevin) Wiesner, Lisa (John) Williams, Thomas (Eileen) Spiegel, William Spiegel, and Robert (Elizabeth) Spiegel; great nephews and nieces Kathleen (Anthony) Trace, Kurt Spiegel, Heidi (Jason) Hughes, Richard Spiegel, Kristen (Trent) Barry, Matthew Williams, Michael Williams, Sean Spiegel, Kathryn Spiegel, Timothy Spiegel, and Colleen Spiegel; great-great nephews and nieces Anna Hughes, Charles Hughes, Henry Hughes, Violet Hughes, Emerson Trace, Kevin Trace, Benjamin Barry and Elizabeth Barry. The family wishes to extend our sincere thanks to Dan Ernst and Randy Bitters. Funeral services will be held at 11:00am Tuesday April 30th at Saint Mary Magdalene at 11956 Washington St, Wolcott, NY 14590. Arrangements entrusted to Norton Funeral Home, Sodus, NY. Condolences may be expressed at www.hsnorton.com