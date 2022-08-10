Spiers, Barbara Wood

SODUS: Passed away peacefully on August 5, 2022 at age 98 at Highland Hospital with her loving family at her side. Barbara is survived by children, Susan (Tom) Lennon of Macedon, Sally (John) Switzer of Ontario, Betsy (John) Portela of Brunswick, Maine, Ellen (Jim) Allen of Webster; grandchildren, Chris, Matt (Tina), and Tim (Deb) Lennon, Doran (Tara) and Jason (Carrie) Nealon, Corey and Kate (Steve Medlin) Golden, Tenley (Owen) Fitzgerald, and Marshall Allen; step-grandchildren, Elizabeth (Paul Polak) Switzer, John K. (Meredith) Switzer, Matthew Allen, Melissa (Andrew) Powell, Matt (Rachel) Portela; 12 great grandchildren; sister, Shirley McNally; sisters-in-law, Joan Wood and Mickey Wood; sons-in-law, Perry Golden and Jon Jennerich. Barbara was predeceased in death by her husband, Paul; her parents, Jennie and Raymond Wood; brothers, James, Paul, and Edgar Wood.

Barbara was loved dearly by all her family and will be greatly missed. She was known for her wonderful sense of humor, home cooking and baking skills, especially pies, and her excellent sewing talents. She loved us and gave her all always from her heart and was an especially loving grandmother to all. She remained very sharp until the very end.

She was a long-time member of the United Third Methodist Church of Sodus. There will be a Celebration of Life held for Barbara at a future date. Condolences may be expressed at www.HSNORTON.com.