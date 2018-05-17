Spink, Donna J. 

LYONS: Age 71 of Sisson Street, died Tuesday May 15, 2018. Donna was born in Newark, on Feb. 5, 1947, daughter of Donald & Josephine Tavano Edwards. She worked for State of New York , NDC, for over 35 yrs. as a supervisor and as director of the Williamson Community Residence. She was an active member of the Lyons Elks Lodge 869, where she served twice as exalted Ruler of Lyons Elks Lodge, & was active with many Elks competitions & functions. She was a member of Humanity Chapter OES, where she served as Matron. Survived by 2 brothers: John ( Jane) Edwards of Montgomery, Alabama, Frank (Cathy) Edwards of Lyons, 1 sister, Patricia Piotrowski of Lyons, several nieces and nephews. Predeceased by Husband Bruce in 1998, & brother James Edwards. Services at convenience of family. Memorials to charity of one’s choice. Arrangements by Boeheim-Pusateri Funeral Home, Lyons. visit pusaterifunerals.com