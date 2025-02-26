What are you looking for?

Obituaries

Spittal, Mary Elizabeth Ressue

February 26, 2025
/ by WayneTimes.com

MARION: Mary Elizabeth Ressue Spittal passed away at Parkview Nursing Home in Wilmington, DE, on February 9, 2025 at the age of 93. Mary was a proud native of Marion born on July 11,1931, the youngest daughter of Glenn and Mary Elizabeth Datthyn Ressue Toor. She was born in the farmhouse on Eddy Ridge Road where she grew up and subsequently raised her own family. Mary was preceded in death in 2014 by her husband of 62 years, Donald Hugh Spittal; as well as her siblings, Hope Ryckman (Stanley), Hidegarde Bush (Emerson), Elwin Ressue (Amy), Gloria Witter (Richard), Glenna Yaeger (Bill), and Gordon Ressue. Mary is

survived by her sons, Tom (Martha) of Zionsville, IN, and Tim of Cocoa Beach, FL;

grandchildren, Chris (Julianne) of Houston,TX, Joel (Katie) of Carmel, IN, and Marisa (Noah) of New Haven, CT; great-grandchildren Joel, Faith, Elizabeth, and Hugh; several nieces, nephews

and their offspring.

Mary and Don were long-time members of Second Reformed Church, served as 4H Leaders, enjoyed square dancing, and loved to golf. But, without doubt, Mary and Don’s favorite place was at home on the farm. There will be no prior calling hours. A service will be held in the

spring with burial in the Marion Cemetery. Online condolences may be expressed at stevensfhmarion.com

