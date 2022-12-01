Sponable, Robert G. (Bob) 

WILLIAMSON: Passed away on November 30, 2022 at the age of 80, surrounded by loved ones.

Bob is predeceased by his parents, Foster & Elsie Sponable and his in-laws, William and Judith Wilcox.

He was born October 8, 1942 in Syracuse NY. He was a beloved Husband, Father, Grandfather, Brother, and Uncle. Bob graduated from North Syracuse High School, attended Wittenberg College, and graduated from “The Ohio State” University earning his degree in Mechanical Engineering. He worked for Kodak for 25 years, PSC for several years and then enjoyed his retirement job delivering flowers for Kittleberger Florist. He was a lifetime member of the Williamson Fire Company, and Immanuel Lutheran Church. He volunteered for many years with the Boy Scouts. He enjoyed spending time with family, doing various puzzles, gardening, camping, and spending time outside. He loved to tinker and fix things. He was willing to help out family and friends anytime.

He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Nancy; his children, Michael (Heather) Sponable, Sheri (Rob) Nelson and Susan (Steven) Sponable-Maddalena; his grandchildren, Will (Brianna), Julia, Tom, and Isabella; sister, Lois, and brother, Richard; many extended family members and friends.

Calling hours will be held on (Sunday) December 4, 2022 from 3pm – 5pm at Young Funeral Home, Williamson, NY. A celebration of Bob’s life will be held on (Monday) December 5, 2022 at 11am at the Webster Immanuel Lutheran Church followed burial in Lake View Cemetery, Williamson, NY.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Immanuel Lutheran Church or to Rochester Regional Hospice.

Online condolences can be expressed at www.youngfuneralhomeny.com