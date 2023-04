CLYDE: Barbara Spoor, age 81, of Clyde, died Sunday March 26, at Geneva General Hospital. A graveside service will be held at the convenience of the family.

Barbara was born on November 3, 1941 to Joseph and Rita(Putman) Roshia, in Watertown, NY.

Barbara survived by her husband William Spoor, three children: Joseph Spoor , Ronald Spoor, Becky Miller, and 4 grandchildren: Jace Spoor , Amanda McKown, Madison Miller, Dakota Miller. She was a loving wife, mother and grandmother. Arrangements by the Pusateri-Canolesio Funeral Home, Clyde, NY.