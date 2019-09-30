Sprague, David Ryan 

LYONS: David Ryan Sprague departed to continue his journey on September 27th at Clifton Springs hospital after a brief illness. David was born in San Diego, California on Oct 13th 1978. He was a Wayne County resident for most of his life. For the past 20 years he was a beloved member of the Wayne County ARC residential community, in Lyons, NY and participated in the organization’s treatment and activities program in Newark. Friends may call Wednesday October 2nd from 4pm to 7pm at the R.A. Patrick Funeral Home, 26 West Main St., Clifton Springs. A Funeral Mass will be held 11am Thursday October 3rd at St. Felix Church, Hibbard Ave., Clifton Springs. Burial will be in St. Agnes Cemetery. David was well known for his sense of humor and for a deep love of music and animals. He will be greatly missed by a loving family and a large, caring network of friends. David possessed a special gift that inspired the best in others. Characterized by a spirit of determination and pure love of life, he affected and changed the course of many lives. Like ripples in still water, the impact and influence of David’s time with us carries on, even farther than we are permitted to see. David is survived by his parents. Janet Knapp and Kevin (Cindy Jacobson) Sprague; siblings, Aaron (Christin Lersch) Sprague, Julia Sprague, Moriah Jacobson and Emmah Jacobson; aunts and uncles, Lance (Trish) Sprague, Douglas (Karen) Knapp and Henry (Judith) Burdick; several cousins and friends. David is predeceased by his grandparents, Carlton (Ruth) Sprague and Llyad (Jean) Knapp; uncles. Kirk Sprague and Craig Knapp. David’s family has requested that in lieu of flowers, people instead consider a donation to David’s GoFundMe page at: https://tinyurl.com/davidrsprague