Spratley, Shawn Phillip

NEWARK: Shawn P. Spratley, 43, passed away suddenly on Tuesday, May 10, 2022.

The family will greet friends from 3 to 6 p.m. on Tuesday, May 17, 2022, at Norman L. Waterman Funeral Home, Inc., 124 W. Miller St, Newark. Shawn’s celebration of life will follow visitation at the Newark American Legion 200 East Union Street, Newark, NY.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to a favorite charity of your own choice in memory of Shawn.

Shawn was born the son of Wayne and Linda (Hall) Spratley on Saturday, January 27, 1979, in Clifton Springs, NY. He spent his life in the Newark area, attending Newark High School. Shawn was the life of the party, had an infectious laugh, and enjoyed being around friends. He enjoyed music, fishing, cars, and motorcycles. Shawn adored his family, especially his children and his grandson; spending time with them was always something Shawn loved to do.

Shawn will be lovingly remembered by his son, Dillon Spratley; his daughters, Marissa Spratley and Soraya Spratley; grandson, Jaxson Genaro; brother, Eric (Jen) Spratley; nephew and niece, Kayden and Kylie Spratley; parents Linda (Wayne) Spratley; many aunts, uncles, and cousins.

Shawn was predeceased by his paternal and maternal grandparents.

