Springer, John Hemingway

HUME, NY: John Hemingway Springer of 10930 Mills-Mills Road went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Sunday, October 8, 2023 in Wyoming County Community Hospital, Warsaw. He was born on July 22, 1950 in Austin, TX, a son of the late Robert and Catherine Cornstubble Springer. He married Sara Alverado, who survives.

John loved his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. He was a prayer warrior who knew God was listening to our every need. Matthew 19:26 Jesus looked at them and said, “With man this is impossible, but with God all things are possible”.

He enjoyed fishing and camping and brought his Bible everywhere he went and prayed with everyone he was with. John loved to ride motorcycles and tinker on old bikes and bring them back to life. He understood that all things work unto the Glory of God. All things are for the good of God. Every day for 30 years he talked and prayed with his good friend Erv Russell. God was always at the center of all their spontaneous adventures.

John experienced one miracle after another in his life. There are many other dear friends and family that share these stories only God could write.

He loved his grandchildren very much and always had time to talk with them. He always gave them encouragement from Jesus, even when they were getting pedicures and manicures.

His love language was prayer, so many wonderful memories to share, so much love to give. He would always write his letters leaving a funny drawing that would make us smile. He would always bring special gifts he found for us along the way. The gifts were not new in a package but rather ones that had special meaning from him to you. God sometimes gives us gifts we may not want but, gifts we need more than anything. God’s gift is his love for us, he wants us to know he cares about all the trials we deal with in life. No matter how big or small the obstacle is, God is there with you. Kind of like crackers and cheese or an extra glob of mayonnaise on just about anything John loved to eat.

John allowed God to use him to bring joy to others. He knew God was all we need. It wasn’t about trying to impress others with worldly objects but, putting God 1st and everything else will be ok.

John will be sadly missed but, his smile, his laugh, his heart, his love and his prayers will carry on for generations. John 3:16 “For God so loved the world that he gave His only begotten Son, that whoever believes in Him should not parish but have everlasting life. Amen.”

Surviving in addition to his wife Sara of Guatemala, are his children, Travis (Michelle) Springer of Ontario, Joshua (Kristin) Springer of Newark, a step-son, Luke (Shauna) Cino of Williamson, Shiloah Springer of Texas, Felecia Springer of Texas, his grandchildren, Logan (Fiancé Valerie) Springer, Lucee Springer, Liberty Springer all of Ontario, Morgan Springer, Robert Springer both of Newark, Austin (Jessica) Cino of Williamson, Jacob (Hannah) Cino of Walworth, Jayden (Fiancé Dianna) Cino, Emma Cino both of Williamson, three great-grandchildren, Brody, Baylor and Cameron, a brother, Michael (Chris) Droute of Wisconsin and several nieces and nephews.

