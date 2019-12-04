Obituaries
Spross, Evelyn
NEWARK/SODUS: Evelyn Spross, 98, died on Monday (December 2, 2019) at Laurel House Comfort Care in Newark. Friends may call from 11 AM to 1 PM on Saturday (December 7, 2019) at the Paul L. Murphy & Sons Funeral Home, 127 East Miller Street, Newark with funeral services following at 1 PM. Burial will be in Fairville Cemetery. Memorials, in her name, may be made to Laurel House Comfort Care, 224 Fair Street, Newark, New York 14513. Evelyn was born in Rochester on April 27, 1921 the first of nine children of the late James and Viola Wamser Parsons. She was a member of the Fairville Faith Community Church. She had graduated from Wayland High School. Evelyn, along with her husband Richard, owned and operated a small farm in Sodus. For about fifteen years, they also ran the Crossroads Restaurant and Farm Market in Lock Berlin. She enjoyed knitting, crocheting, baking and reading. She is survived by two children Elaine Spross of Newark and Edward (Huisun) Spross of Williamson; three sisters Sybil Joy of Hornell, Marcia and Lynette Parsons of Livonia, several nieces and nephews. Evelyn was predeceased by her parents, her husband of 51 years Richard in 2000, a son Charles in 2014; siblings James, Gerald, Myron, Laurel Parsons and Phyllis Gorwaiz. www.murphyandsonsfuneralhome.com
