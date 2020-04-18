Obituaries
Sprout, Kenneth Fred
ROSE: Fred passed away on Wednesday, April 15 after a brief illness. Fred was born in Lewistown, PA. Fred worked as an educator in the North Rose-Wolcott High School. His joy was teaching Social Studies and sharing with world with his students. Fred loved life to the fullest including playing cards with friends and spending time Rv’ing. Fred enjoyed Photography and his photos will always remain as a testament for years to come. His loving wife Alice precedes him in death. He leaves sons, Eric & Jon; daughters-in-law, Angie and Danielle; grandchildren, Parker and Noah. In lieu of flowers, Memorial donations can be made to the North Rose United Methodist Church or the Rose Fire Department. Condolences may be expressed at www.HSNORTON.com
Latest News
PGA Tour hopes to resume in June at Colonial with no fans
By Doug Ferguson AP Golf Writer The PGA Tour laid out an ambitious plan Thursday to resume its season the...
Home restrictions on New Yorkers extended another month
By KAREN MATTHEWS, MARINA VILLENEUVE and MICHAEL HILL Associated Press NEW YORK (AP) New York planned for a long fight...
Trump faces global resistance to US plan to cut WHO funding
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump faced international resistance Thursday as he defended his plan to cut U.S. payments to...
Recent Obituaries
Sprout, Kenneth Fred
ROSE: Fred passed away on Wednesday, April 15 after a brief illness. Fred was born in Lewistown, PA. Fred worked...
McCloskey, David J
PALMYRA: Died on Thursday, April 16, 2020 at the age of 59. At David’s request there will be no services....
Lindner, Ione Marie
CLYDE/LYONS: Ione Marie Lindner, 52, passed away on Wednesday, April 15, 2020 at Newark Wayne Community Hospital after a long...