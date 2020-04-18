Sprout, Kenneth Fred

ROSE: Fred passed away on Wednesday, April 15 after a brief illness. Fred was born in Lewistown, PA. Fred worked as an educator in the North Rose-Wolcott High School. His joy was teaching Social Studies and sharing with world with his students. Fred loved life to the fullest including playing cards with friends and spending time Rv’ing. Fred enjoyed Photography and his photos will always remain as a testament for years to come. His loving wife Alice precedes him in death. He leaves sons, Eric & Jon; daughters-in-law, Angie and Danielle; grandchildren, Parker and Noah. In lieu of flowers, Memorial donations can be made to the North Rose United Methodist Church or the Rose Fire Department. Condolences may be expressed at www.HSNORTON.com