St. Cyr, Beverly J.

MARION: Entered into rest on October 30, 2018 at the age of 82. She is predeceased by her husband Rock, son, Brian Rothenburgh; parents, Edward and Thelma Debian; sisters, Donna Flynn, Helen Danino, and Shirley Schmitt. Survived by children, Sandy (Mike), Rick (Ellen), Bernie, Chris (Missy), Lisa (Dave), Alex (Maureen), Carl, and Sherley. 27 grandchildren, 35 great grandchildren, 8 great-great grandchildren, several cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends. Friends and family are invited to call Sunday 2-5 PM at Stevens Funeral Home, 3896 Buffalo St., Marion, NY. 14505. Funeral service will be held at the convenience of the family. Condolences may be expressed at stevensfhmarion.com