St. Pierre, Betty Ann

ST. JOHNS, MICHIGAN: On Thursday April 8, 2021 Betty Ann St. Pierre passed peacefully into the arms of the lord.

Betty was born November 28, 1938 to Joseph and Mary Kandle Hopko in St. Johns, Michigan. She graduated in 1956 from Rodney B. Wilson High School, St. Johns.

When she was 19 years old she went for ice cream with a friend in Lansing, MI and in a brief passing on the street she met the love of her life, Lawrence A. St. Pierre. He was in the US Navy and stationed in Hawaii. He mailed an engagement ring 2 weeks later to Betty and a letter to her father asking for her hand in marriage. They were married while he was on leave January 4, 1958 at St. Joseph Catholic Church in St. Johns, MI and celebrated 60 years of love in 2018.

Anyone who knew Betty knew her sweet demeanor and kindness to all. Her family meant the most to her. She loved the coffee Klatch every Wednesday at the club house in Clearwater, Florida where she resided. She was a great mom and grandma.

Betty was preceded by her husband Lawrence, daughter Andrea Marie, her parents, 3 brothers, Joseph, Steve and John, 2 sisters Margaret Gurski and Mary Ewing and brothers and sisters in laws.

Survived by her sister Helen Glazier and sister in law Alexandra Hopko, her loving and devoted daughter Lori (Danny) Steingraber, grandsons Colby (Sarah) Brandt, Alex (Krista) Steingraber and Drew Daniel Lawrence Steingraber, great granddaughter Zoey Brandt two great grandsons Theodore & Joseph Steingraber, many nieces and nephews and one grand dog Chloe, her daily companion.

Graveside services will be held for Betty and Larry at the convenience of the family in St. Johns, Michigan this summer. Arrangements entrusted to Norton Funeral Home, Sodus, NY 14551. Condolences may be expressed at www.HSNORTON.com.