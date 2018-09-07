St. Pierre, Lawrence Alfred

March 12, 1938 – August 22, 2018 Lawrence Alfred St. Pierre was born on March 12, 1938 and passed away on August 22, 2018. Lawrence was born in Lansing, Michigan to Seigneur J and Mary (Heightchew) St. Pierre. He graduated high school in 1955 from Resurrection Lansing, Michigan and went on to honorably serve on active duty in the United States Navy from 1955 to 1965 and honorably discharged as an AT3 US Navy Aviator. While he was on leave in 1956 he met Betty Ann Hopko, it was love at first sight and they were married on January 4, 1958 in St. Johns Michigan at St.Joseph’s Catholic Church. After the military he worked as a dispatcher for the Michigan State Police in Paw Paw, Michigan. He then went on to Xerox Corporation where he stayed until 1985. After Xerox he worked contract as a Technical writer of military manuals. He is survived by the love of his life Betty Ann and his daughter Lori Ann( Danny) Steingraber, grandsons Colby Lawrence ( Sarah) Brandt , Alex (Krista) Steingraber, Drew Daniel Lawrence Steingraber and one great granddaughter Zoey Anne Brandt. He was preceded in death by his daughter Andrea Marie, his parents, two sisters Phyllis and Margaret and two brothers James and Charles.