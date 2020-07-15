Obituaries
Staalduinen, Sr., Hugh Van
NEWARK: Entered into eternal rest on Sunday. July 12, 2020 at the age of 94. Hugh was born in the Netherlands on July 20, 1925, and is predeceased by his first wife of sixty years, Janey. He is survived by his second wife of seven years, Virginia; six children, Leonard (Janet K), John (Fran), Hugh Jr. (Kathy), Clarence (Susan), Alida (Henry) Alberts and Janet. He is also survived by numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren, one great-great grandchild, three sisters and two brothers. Hugh was employed for many years by Hallagan Manufacturing. He was a faithful member of the East Palmyra Christian Reformed Church and a long time supporter of the East Palmyra Christian School. In lieu of flowers, donations may be directed to the East Palmyra Christian School, 2023 E. Palmyra Port Gibson Rd., Palmyra, NY 14522, Funeral services will be held at the East Palmyra Christian Reformed Church, 2057 Port Gibson Road, Palmyra, on Friday, July 17th at 11 AM, where Masks and Social Distancing will be Required with a graveside service immediately following at the East Palmyra Cemetery. No prior calling hours. Condolences may be expressed at stevensfhmarion.com
