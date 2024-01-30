Staderman, Linda L.

RED CREEK: Linda L. Staderman, 74, of Red Creek, passed away suddenly Sunday, January 28, 2024. Linda is survived by her husband, Rusty Staderman, daughters, Laura (Doug) Bell of Charleston SC, and, Dawn (Perry) Pentycofe of Naples, NY, brother, Kenneth (Eileen) Pentycofe of Wolcott, sisters, Starr Rusco of Clifton Springs, and, Carol (David) Putman of Lyons, grandchildren, Jennifer Bell Muniga of Penfield, Destiny Fisher of Lyons, Tayler Bell of Memphis, TN, Kristy (Vinny) Pentycofe of Canandaigua, and Nathan Pentycofe of Naples, NY, great grandchildren, Annaleese Muniga, Landen Muniga, Gavin Groleau, Harlee Groleau, Corban Groleau, Anthony Pompeo, and Logan Pompeo, four sisters-in-law, as well as several special nieces and nephews.

She is predeceased by her parents, Floyd and Genevieve, as well as a brother, Floyd Pentycofe Jr.

Linda was born in Lyons, NY, daughter of the late Floyd and Genevieve (Raymer) Pentycofe. Prior to retirement, she was a head cook for the NYS Department of Corrections for over 22 years. Her family was her pride and joy as well as her dogs. Linda enjoyed traveling with Rusty, and hitting up the casinos, but was most happy back in Wayne County near her family. Linda was a great cook and liked to eat just as much. She was an Elvis lover and was always up for a game of cards. She enjoyed a good party and always brought along her box wine for the occasion.

Calling hours will be held on Friday, February 2nd 1:00-3:00pm with a memorial service immediately following at the Farnsworth-Keysor Funeral Home, Rt. 414 in North Rose. There will be no graveside service, until spring when the family will gather privately. In lieu of flowers, those wishing to make contributions in Linda’s name may do so to the Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center, www.give.roswellpark.org or to the Type 1 Juvenile Diabetes Foundation, www.jdrf.org/upstateny

Following the service, friends and family are invited to gather at Riley’s Bar and Grill, 9660 Ridge Rd. in North Rose.

