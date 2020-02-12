Obituaries
Stafford, Ronald F.
NEWARK: Ronald F. Stafford, 76, died Monday (February 10, 2020) at Rochester General Hospital. Friends may call from 10 till 11 AM on Friday (February 14th) at the Paul L. Murphy & Sons Funeral Home, 127 East Miller Street, Newark where a Funeral Service for Ron will be at 11 AM. Burial will be in the Spring at the Sampson Veteran Memorial Cemetery. Memorials, in his name, may be made to the Wayne County Humane Society, 1475 County House Road, Lyons, New York 14489. He was born in Rochester on June 21, 1943, the son of the late Frederick and Vivian Mae Stafford. Ron graduated from Marion High School in 1962. After graduation, he enlisted in the Air Force serving four years during the Vietnan War. After the service, he spent a few years as a tool and die maker before having a twenty five year career as a private corporate plane pilot in Tulsa OK. Returning to the Newark area, he worked at Ultra Life retiring in 2008 at age 65. Ronald is survived by a brother David (Noreen) of Macedon, two sisters Susan (David) George of Newark, Diane Stafford of Palmyra; nieces and nephews. www.murphyandsonsfuneralhome.com
