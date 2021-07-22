Stalker, Dyan “Little Di” L.

PALMYRA: Passed away on Friday, July 16, 2021 at the age of 50. She was predeceased by her parents, John “Jack” and Dianne Stalker and brother, John Stalker Jr.

Dyan is survived by her brothers; Chad (Stephanie) Smith and Mike (Tracey) Stalker; niece and nephews, Angelina, Collin, and Masson.

Dyan was a caregiver that loved to be around family and friends. She had a great love for pets and was known to have a heart of gold. She enjoyed listening to country music, attending concerts and shows. Dyan’s greatest joys came from spending time with her niece and nephews. She would spoil them as her own and looked forward to attending their events.

Family and friends are invited to gather for a time of visitation, Tuesday, July 27, 2021 from 5-7 PM at Murphy Funeral & Cremation Chapels, 1040 State Route 31, Macedon NY 14502, where her memorial service will follow at 7 PM. Dyan will be laid to rest in Marion Cemetery, Marion, NY.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Humane Society of Wayne County.

