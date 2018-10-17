Stalker, John W. Jr.“Duke”

PALMYRA: John died on October 15, 2018 at age 52. He was predeceased by his mother, Dianne Stalker. John is survived by his father, John Stalker; siblings, Dyan Stalker, Chad (Stephanie) and Mike (Tracey) Stalker; niece and nephews, Collin, Angelina and Masson, many family and friends. John was an avid outdoorsman, who loved hunting, attending tractor pulls, truck shows and enjoyed attending demolition derbies with his dad. Duke will be remembered for his graceful smile and always willing to give a helping hand to family and friends. Family and friends are invited to gather for a time of visitation, Tuesday, October 23, 2018 from 4-6 PM at Murphy Funeral & Cremation Chapels, 1040 State Route 31, Macedon, NY 14502, where a memorial service will be held at 6 PM. Memorial contributions in memory of Duke can be made to the American Diabetes Association. Please click on the guestbook at murphyfuneralservices.com, to leave a condolence, light a candle or upload a photo.