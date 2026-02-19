Stalker, Jr., Richard H. 

September 23, 1939 – February 17, 2026

WALWORTH: Richard passed away peacefully on February 17, 2026, at age 86. He was predeceased by his parents, Richard Sr. & Caroline Stalker; sisters, Barbara and Millicent; brother, John; newborn brother, Charles; newborn daughter, Anne Marie; and newborn great grandson, Callum Wardhaugh.

Dick is survived by his loving wife of 62 years, Barbara “Hilton” Stalker; children, David (Colleen) Stalker and June (Glenn) Falkner; grandchildren, Lisa Ensslin, Anna (Ryan) Vowles, Elise (Angus) Wardhaugh, Erich Ensslin, and David Stalker Jr.; 3 great granddaughters; and sisters, Jane Goldman and Dorothy (Floyd) Van Valkenburgh.

Dick was a long-time dairy farmer and later retired as a truck driver for Cleason Cement in Palmyra. Family meant the world to Dick. Whether it was through coaching youth baseball or getting involved with 4H, he dedicated himself to nurturing the next generation. Dick was also an avid bowler for years at Palmyra Bowling Center. Hunting was one of his great passions, but beyond that, Dick had a heart of gold. He was always ready to lend a helping hand to neighbors and friends alike.

Dick was also a proud lifetime member of the Walworth Fire Department, where he was known for his spirited nature, claiming the “Agitator of the Year” award multiple times. His humor and camaraderie made a lasting impression and earned him the nickname, “heckler”. Dick was also known as the coffee maker volunteer at Kwik Fill.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you help a friend in his honor.

A celebration of Dick’s life will be held on Sunday, March 1, 2026, from 11:00am – 2:00pm at the Walworth Fire Department, 2178 Church Street, Walworth, NY 14568.

