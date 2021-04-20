Stalker, Sr., John W. “Jack”

PALMYRA: Passed away on Wednesday, April 14, 2021 at the age of 80. He was predeceased by his wife, Dianne Stalker and son John Stalker Jr. John is survived by his children, Dyan Stalker, Chad (Stephanie) Smith, Mike (Tracey) Stalker and grandchildren, Collin, Angelina, and Masson.

John was an avid outdoorsman, who loved attending tractor pulls and demolition derbies. He had a love for animals and enjoyed going out for his morning coffee. John adored his grandchildren the most, he looked forward to attending family gatherings and sporting events to watch them play.

Family and friends are invited to gather for a time of visitation, Thursday, April 22, 2021 from 4-7 PM at Murphy Funeral & Cremation Chapels, 1040 State Route 31, Macedon NY 14502. To best accommodate family and friends, please reserve a time to visit by visiting www.murphyfuneralservices.com. Private Memorial service will be held Friday, April 23, 2021.

Please click on the guestbook at www.murphyfuneralservices.com, to leave a condolence, light a candle or upload a photo.