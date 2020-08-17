Standbrook, Laurie M. 

SENECA: It is with great sadness that the family of Laurie Standbrook announce her sudden and unexpected passing on Saturday morning, July 18, 2020. The paramedics from Oswego and Wayne County tried to revive but she had passed. Law officers quickly responded and were there as well. The family will receive friends on Friday, August 21 from 4 – 7 PM at Mull Funeral Home, 113 Virginia Street, Waterloo. People are asked to wear a mask during this time. Laurie was 57 years of age born July 15, 1963 in Lyons. She loved working most of her life in the Finger Lakes region. Laurie also enjoyed karaoke with friends and line dancing. Laurie is survived by her daughter Melissa (Osvaldo Hernandez) Anthony; her sons Eric Rivers and Shawn (Angelica Read) Standbrook; fifteen grandchildren; her mother, Constant Standbrook; her father Harold (Helen) Standbrook; a sister, Debbie (Mark) Wright; a brother Dennis (Star) Standbrook; several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Laurie is preceded in death by her granddaughter Carmen González III

