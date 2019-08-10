Standera, Marcia L.

WEBSTER: Marcia passed away on August 8, 2019 at age 74. She was predeceased by her husband, Bernie Standera. Marcia is survived by her loving children, Brian (Julia) Standera and Rebecca (James) Tiffin; her beloved grandchildren, Carley, Abby and Danielle Standera, Skyler, Trey, Sydney and Siena Tiffin; brother, Frank (Ann) Mignoli; nieces and nephew, Andrea Spisak, Christy Mignoli and Michael Mignoli; many dear friends. Marcia was a dedicated math teacher who was loved and respected by her colleagues and students at Wayne Central School District. Following her 30 years at Wayne Central, Marcia enjoyed traveling the world and teaching SAT strategy to students who were looking to further their education in America. Marcia shared her gift for cooking with her family and friends and loved to entertain. She had an unending passion for golf and enjoyed sharing her love for the game with others. Family and friends are invited to visit from 4-7 PM on Tuesday, August 13 at Murphy Funeral & Cremation Chapels, 1961 Ridge Rd., Ontario, NY. Her mass of Christian burial will be held on Wednesday, August 14 at 10:30 AM at St. Mary’s of the Lake Church, 5823 Walworth Rd., Ontario, NY 14519, immediately followed by a reception in the Parish Center. If you wish to attend the entombment, please meet at the main entrance of White Haven Memorial Park at 3 PM. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Marcia’s memory may be directed to National MS Society (https://www.nationalmssociety.org/Chapters/NYR/Donate)Holy Childhood (https://support.holychildhood.org/give/167948/#!/donation/checkout).