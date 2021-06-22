Stanley, Dennis M.

7/11/1948-6/17/2021

RED CREEK: Dennis M. Stanley, 72, of Red Creek passed away Thursday, June 17th. Born in Sodus, Dennis lived in the Red Creek area most of his life. He graduated from Red Creek High School in June of 1968 and immediately entered the Marine Corps, serving in Vietnam. When he returned, he had a series of jobs, never venturing too far home. While employed for Superior Plus (Burnwell) during Christmas, Dennis would dress in a Santa suit and with a deer in the front seat and the of the propane truck decorated with faux packages, he would spend his workday making people smile. He fully enjoyed interacting with his customers. Dennis served twice as Commander of the VFW Post 7417. After the Post closed he became a member of Newark VFW Post. His children gave him a challenge, his grandchildren gave him joy, and his great grandchildren left him in stitches wondering what was next. Dennis enjoyed fishing and hunting, his garden and fruit trees and visiting friends and family. He planted roses last fall and although he did not get to see them, they are all in bloom.

He was predeceased by parents Harold and Geraldine, step dad Morris Cooper, and two brothers Allen Stanly and Morris Cooper Jr.

Surviving are his wife Pamela Morehouse Stanley, sons Michael (Lois) Stanley and Matthew (Teresa) Stanley, daughters Christina (John) Rotach and Nicole (Randy) Mastrangelo, 3 sisters Bonnae Stanley, Valerie Stanley, and Lorie Cooper, step children Todd Hunter, Matthew (Tanya) Hunter, Katie Hunter, Justin Hunter and Nicholas (Trudy) Hunter, 20 grandchildren Mackenzie, Mikayla, Eliza, Jacob, Nicole, Matthew Joseph, Mindy, Lorenzo, Lance, Bethany, Marrissa, Matthew James, Michael, Crystal, Dakota, Amber, Brandon, Mason, Richard, and Blake, plus 20 great grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Along with the relatives that Dennis left behind, there was family that was relative to his everyday life. Dennis is also survived by “brothers” Joe Hock, Dan Wood, Roy Newport, Nick Mastromonico, Bill John, Russ (Darlene) Smith, Kenny (Leslie) LaDue and Roger Shufeit.

Friends and relatives are invited to call 4-7pm Tuesday, June 22nd at the Bush Funeral Home 120 E. Main St. (Rt.5) Elbridge. Graveside services will be 3pm Wednesday in the Community Burying Grounds, Eades Road, Town of Wolcott. Following the burial, everyone is invited to join the family at the Red Creek Conservation Club on Waters Road.