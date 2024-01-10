Stanley, Walter R. “Bob”

ONTARIO/SANDY PONDS: After a courageous battle with cancer, with his family by his side, Bob passed away peacefully on January 3rd, 2024. While a long time resident of Ontario, NY, he owned & operated WRS Sprinkler. Bob was always hands on and could fix any and everything given a can of WD40 and a roll of duct tape.

Upon retirement, Bob resided in Sandy Ponds, NY, a place he always called home. He was an avid outdoorsman, loving to hunt and fish, but his biggest love of all was golf. Bob was a golfing fanatic and was still on the course at least 3 times a week this past year. The fairways will never be quite the same. A friend to many, and the kindest, most generous soul; if you knew Bob, then you definitely know. Bob touched so many lives and a giant hole will be left in his wake. If you want to find him, he will be hanging out at the 19th hole.

Bob is survived by his wife of 23 years, Colleen Stanley. Siblings, William (Susan) Stanley, Leona Bisbano, and predeceased by Ellen Kornell. Sister in-law, Denise (Greg) Palis and brother in-law, W. Ronald Flatt. Bob leaves four children, Christopher Stanley, Cynthia Hanlon, Steven (Rene) Stanley, and Kimarie (Corey) McLendon; along with step-children, Debbie O’Connor-Bigley, and Shantel (Jeff) Mander. He is also survived by 11 grandchildren, 9 great-grandchildren and many nieces & nephews. Bob will be missed by so many, but most of all his family.

There will be no prior calling hours, internment will be held privately for the family. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Bob’s name to ‘All Creatures Big and Small’ Pet Rescue, PO box 373, Lacona, NY 10383. http://allcreaturesbigandsmall.org/ Online condolences may be expressed at stevensfhmarion.com