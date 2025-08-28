Stanton Todd Allen "Farmer"

MARION: Todd Allen Stanton, 58, passed away unexpectedly on August 23, 2025, after suffering a heart attack.

He was predeceased by his mother, Mary Lou (Miller) Stanton. Todd is survived by his devoted wife, Tina Marie; his beloved daughter Jennifer Carrier; and his treasured granddaughter, Ariel, who was he light of his life. He is also survived by his father, Gordon Stanton, and stepmother Beverly Stanton; his brother, Mike (Amy) Stanton; many nieces, nephews, extended family, and countless friends who loved him dearly.

Born in Canandaigua, Todd grew up in Palmyra and attended Palmyra-Macedon High School, later earning his GED. He went on to become the proud and successful owner of American Topsoil, a well-known business throughout the Tri-County area. Known by many as the "best heavy equipment operator" around, Todd took great pride in his work and built a reputation of skill and dependability.

Todd’s true joy, however, was found outdoors. A lifelong racing enthusiast and devoted Dale Earnhardt fan, Todd carried a passion for speed that began in childhood and continued throughout his life. He raced street stock cars at Land of Legends Speedway, carrying the number three with pride and spent countless weekends at Spencer Speedway and other local tracks. His father instilled in him a love for racing, and Todd never lost that competitive fire.

At the track, Todd was affectionately known as the "Pied Piper," as children would eagerly surround him after a win. True to his generous nature, he would always choose a lucky young fan to take home his winning trophy - creating memories that those kids will never forget.

Todd will be remembered for his kindness, his humor, his love for his family, and his passion for life. He will be deeply missed by all who had the privilege of knowing him.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Tina Marie to establish a trust fund for his granddaughter, Ariel.

Friends and family are invited to call 4-6 pm on Wednesday, September 3, 2025, at Murphy Funeral & Cremation Chapels, 1040 Route 31, Macedon, NY 14502. A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, September 27, 2025, at the Palmyra Moose Lodge at 2:00 pm. To share a special memory please visit www.murphyfuneralservices.com.