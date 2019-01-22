Staples, Concetta “Jeanette” 

NEWARK: Concette “Jeanette” Staples, died on Sunday (January 20, 2019) at the Newark Manor Nursing Home at age 91. Jeanette was born on July 2, 1927 in Newark, the daughter of the late Peter and Mary Parisi Buragina. She was a life long resident of Newark and had graduated from Newark High School. Concetta was communicate of St. Michael’s Church. Before her marriage, she had worked at the Woolworth Department Store in downtown Newark. After marrying, she stayed home raising her sons and becoming the caregiver for her parents She is survived by her husband of 59 years, Paul; two sons Peter (Karen) of Newark and Jeffery (Deborah) of Victor; six grandchildren Andrew, Nathan, Matthew, Alec, Daniel Staples and Elizabeth (Richard) Lynch; a great granddaughter Evalina Staples; a sister Angeline (John) Yaniri of Newark; several nieces and nephews. Concetta was predeceased by a brother James Buragina; sisters Portia Paone and Ann Conklin. Friends may call from 5-7 PM on Thursday (January 24th) at the Paul L. Murphy & Sons Funeral Home, 127 East Miller Street, Newark. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 AM on Friday at St. Michael Church, South Main St. Newark. Burial will be in Newark Cemetery. Memorials, in her memory, may be made to the Alzheimer’s Assoc, 435 E. Henrietta Rd, Rochester, NY 14620. www.murphyandsonsfuneralhome.com