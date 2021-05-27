Staples, Jr. Paul L.

NEWARK--Paul L. Staples, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, May 26, 2021 at the home of his son Peter.

Friends may call on Thursday, June 3, 2021 from 5-7 PM at the Paul L. Murphy and Sons Funeral Home, 127 E. Miller St., Newark, NY. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, June 4, 2021 at 1PM at St. Michael Catholic Church, 401 S. Main St., Newark, NY. Burial will be in Newark Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers memorials, in his name, may be made to: Newark-Wayne Community Hospital Foundation, PO Box 571, Newark, NY 14513 or the American Heart Association, 25 Circle St. Ste 102, Rochester, New York 14607

Paul was born in Buffalo, NY on July 26, 1931 the son of the late Marjorie Staples. He was a life long resident of Newark, and a life long member of St. Michael’s Church. Enlisting in the Army at an early age, Paul served in the 101st Airborne Division, and then the 26th Armored Division in Germany during the Korean War. He was stationed in Bamberg and Nuremberg. After leaving the Army, Paul met his wife to be Concetta (Jeanette) Buragina. They married 7/13/1959 and were married for almost 60 years when she passed away in January 2019.

After the Army, Paul worked for the Railroad between Buffalo and Albany, Crane’s Dairy which was on Pierson Avenue in Newark, and then for the Village of Newark from which he retired in 1986. In retirement he took up golf and worked part time for Wayne Area Transportation Service (WATS) for another 20 years.

Paul was a Life Member of: The Newark Volunteer Fire Department; August Mauer American Legion Post 286; the Elks Lodge 1249; Arcadia Memorial VFW Post 2883. He also volunteered many hours at the Newark-Wayne Community Hospital.

An avid bowler in 2001 he bowled a 300 game at Rose Bowl Lanes in Newark. Paul had a hole in one and was club champion more than once at Wayne Hills Country Club.

He always loved cars, and would tell of the Borg Worg that he had in Germany and the 1958 Black Chevy Impala Convertible that he drag raced at Sampson Air Base.

Paul loved people and trying to get a reaction from them. He was always very competitive and as a father, grandfather, great-grandfather he instilled that into them. He always pushed them to be the best at whatever it was they did. He also took great pride in their success. Paul will be remembered by his sons Peter (Karen) of Newark and Jeffery (Deborah) of Victor; his grandsons Andrew (Luisa Toribio) of Farmington, Nathan of Rochester, Mathew of Victor, Alec (Katherine Gould) of Owego & Daniel of Myrtle Beach, SC; his granddaughter Elizabeth (Richard) Lynch of Victor; his great granddaughter Evalina and her sister Melody of Farmington; nieces Karen (Brian) DesCamp of Phelps and Pamela (James) Slater of Rochester; and a nephew Carl Conklin, Jr. of Rochester.

