Stark,William

REIDSVILLE, NC: Formerly of Ontario, NY. Bill passed away peacefully with his family around him on August 19, 2019 after a long battle with cancer at age 54. He is predeceased by his brother-in-law, Dave Cheney. He is survived by his beloved wife, Leanne, Children Kayleigh (Nick) Pellitieri, Zachary Rauen, Taylor and Lindsay Beedham, grandson, Kian Beedham, his parents Joan and David Stark, David (Nan) Rauen, Siblings Irene Cheney, Phillip (Carrie) Rauen, and Jessica (Aaron) Kane. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins. And his special four legged friend, Charlie. Family would also like to extend special thanks to his hospice nurse, Suzanne, for the wonderful care she gave Bill. Bill was born and raised in Ontario, NY, attended Wayne Central Schools, served proudly in the US Air Force, worked for a number of companies in the area, most recently Dollar General in Williamson until moving to Reidsville, NC., several years ago. Bill loved to cook and experiment with different flavors and spices. His siblings will always remember his green anise flavored pancakes as a Sunday morning breakfast. His skills did improve according to his family. His greatest wish was to cook with Chef Gordon Ramsey. Bill had a wonderful sense of humor that he kept right to the end. He always had a quick comeback to all the doctors and nurses who cared for him. He loved to trade jokes with his uncles. Bill had a heart as big as all outdoors and was the first one there when you needed help. He was a good friend to many and loved when he could work with his hands building something. He loved to renovate things. There will be no funeral services as Bill is donating his body to science in the hope that it will help find a cure for cancer. There will be a memorial service at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the Barry Joyce Foundation (725 Ayersville Rd. Madison, NC. 27025) who has helped Bill and many other cancer patients or condolences can be sent to Leanne Beedham 903 Montgomery St Reidsville NC 27320.