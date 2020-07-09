Starr-Howell, Draven

PALMYRA: Draven Michael Starr-Howell, 20, passed away Friday (July 3, 2020) at Rochester General Hospital after a heroic rescue at Sodus Point, NY. A celebration of Draven’s life will be held on Saturday, July 11, 2020 at the Bible Baptist Church of Sodus, 6181 Ridge Road, Sodus, NY. In lieu of flowers, Martin’s Tidesides Marina is holding a fund raiser and receiving donations in Draven’s honor at 7250 Route 14, Sodus Point, NY 14555; Lowe’s Macedon has set up a ‘Go Fund Me’ in Draven’s name that can be found by searching on Facebook or directly to the family at 3759 Huntley Road, Lot 82, Marion, NY 14505 to assist the family in this difficult time. Draven was born January 18, 2000, the son of Atarra Starr and Christopher Howell in Geneva, NY. He attended school in Webster, NY. He proudly served as first mate, with his father and Uncle Victor, rebuilding a boat and its engines for their new venture as ‘Hell Yeah Charters’. He had just become a boat owner himself. Draven worked side by side with his mother Atarra at Lowe’s in Macedon. He loved fishing and camping in the great outdoors. Draven enjoyed evenings with family having barbecues and bonfires. He loved listening to music and singing with an animation only Draven could do so well. He was a huge fan of scary movies, staying up late watching one after another with his mother. He proudly took on the roll of ‘Man of the house’ as helped provide for his family. With love he was always there to care for his grandmother Pat. Draven lived his life selflessly always thinking of and helping others. Meeting him you instantly had a friend with a simple “Hello”. Draven’s nephew Max tells people, “Draven is busy being a superhero in the sky.” He is survived by his parents Atarra Starr of Palmyra and Chris (Tara) Howell of Marion; sisters Sierra, Alahna, Lilyann, Natalia, and Makayla; brother Hayden; grandparents Patricia Starr of Palmyra, Linda Howell of Sodus, Donna and Scott Francis of Marion; aunts Nikki (Ben) Frankie and Jami (Jason) Daily Carolyn (Mark) Perez, Diane (Greg) Jolly and several other aunts, uncles, cousins. Draven was predeceased by his grandfather Michael Howell in 2016. www.murphyandsonsfuneralhome.com