Statucki, Charles A

PORT GIBSON: Beloved Father, Grandfather, Great-Grandfather and Brother; died on Sunday, June 1, 2025 at the age of 91 after a courageous battle with cancer. Family and friends are invited to call from 5-7pm on Thursday, June 5 at the Robert L. Yost Funeral Home, Inc., 123 W. Main St., Palmyra. Burial with full military honors will be in NY State Veteran’s Cemetery-Finger Lakes (Sampson) at a date and time to be announced. The family would like to express their heartfelt thanks to the staff and volunteers at Laurel House and ask that in lieu of flowers, please consider donations in Chuck’s memory to Laurel House Comfort Care Home, 224 Fair St., Newark, NY 14513.

Chuck was born on October 11, 1933 in Webster, NY the son of Joseph C. and Hazel V. McCarty Statucki. He grew up on the Erie Canal in Macedon. Chuck had a passion for genealogy and traveling and had visited many countries. He was an avid fisherman and camper and was a devoted member of the “Lunch Bunch” group of friends. Chuck retired from the United States Air Force after 20 years of service. He was a veteran of the Vietnam War and recipient of the Bronze Star. The funeral home proudly flies the United States Air Force flag in honor of Chuck’s service to our country.

Chuck is predeceased by his wife Judy; the mother of his children Dolores “Mickey”; daughter Lori Byrne and sisters-in-law Joyce Statucki and Carol Statucki. He is survived by his children Vicki (James) McBride Jr., Donna (Bill) Catchman, Allene (David) Voreis and Ty (Jeff) Rollins; brothers Roger, David (Marilyn) and Lawrence (Sue) Statucki and generations of grandchildren, great-grandchildren and nieces and nephews.

