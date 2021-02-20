Stauffer, Patricia J. (Christie)

SODUS POINT: Patricia J. Stauffer, 86, passed away, Wednesday, February 17, 2021, at Saint Joseph’s Hospital in Syracuse NY. As Per Patricia’s wishes, there will be no immediate calling hours.A memorial service will be held at a later date and time, to be announced. Patricia’s family request memorial contributions be directed to the Sodus Point Fire Department, 8364 Bay St., Sodus Point, NY14555. Patricia was born in Natrona Heights, PA on July 14, 1934, the daughter of the late John and Edith Grimm Christie. She was employed by Xerox, Rochester, NY as a Data Processor.She was a member of the United States Power Squadrons and an avid gardener. She is survived by her husband Walter J. whom she married on July 21, 1953 and her daughter Sandra (Ronald Moore) Shaw; her grandchildren Henry (Edith) McNutt and Lyanne (Christopher) Sproat.Six Great Grandchildren; several nieces, nephews and cousins. Condolences may be express at www.HSNORTON.com