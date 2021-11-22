Stauffer, Walter John

KARNS CITY, PENNSYLVANIA: Walter John Stauffer, age 90, passed away on November 21, 2021 at the Butler Memorial Hospital.

He was born November 16, 1931 in Brackenridge, Pennsylvania to the late Walter J. Stauffer and the late Virginia Crissman.

Walter was the Police Chief in Sodus Point, New York. He was an avid amateur ham radio operator. Walter was a lifetime fireman for Sodus Point Fire Department. He belonged to Sodus Point Auxiliary Coast Guard, a member of the Power Squadron, and Commander of Civil Air Patrol.

Walter is survived by daughter, Sandra (Ron Moore) Shaw of Hooker, PA; one sister, Vera Figore of Sarver, PA; two grandchildren, and six great grandchildren.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Patricia Christie Stauffer, who passed away on February 17, 2021.

There will be no public visitation.

Private Funeral services will be held at the convenience of the family.

Family requests memorial contributions be made to the Sodus Point Fire Department, 8364 Bay St. #139, Sodus Point, NY 14555.

Arrangements were entrusted to Thompson-Miller Funeral Home, Inc., 124 East North Street, Butler, PA 16001.

