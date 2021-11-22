Powered by Dark Sky
°
___
______
  • Low Temp. ___°
  • High Temp. ___°
___
______
November 23rd 2021, Tuesday
°
   ___
  • TEMPERATURE
    ° | °
  • HUMIDITY
    %
  • WIND
    MPH
  • CLOUDINESS
    %
  • SUNRISE
  • SUNSET
  • WED 24
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • THU 25
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • FRI 26
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • SAT 27
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • SUN 28
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • MON 29
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
×
SUBSCRIBE TODAY: Save 40% OFF the newsstand price PLUS get online access FREE!
Subscribe Today: Get Home Delivery PLUS online access

Stauffer, Walter John

by WayneTimes.com
November 22, 2021

KARNS CITY, PENNSYLVANIA: Walter John Stauffer, age 90, passed away on November 21, 2021 at the Butler Memorial Hospital. 

He was born November 16, 1931 in Brackenridge, Pennsylvania to the late Walter J. Stauffer and the late Virginia Crissman. 

Walter was the Police Chief in Sodus Point, New York. He was an avid amateur ham radio operator. Walter was a lifetime fireman for Sodus Point Fire Department. He belonged to Sodus Point Auxiliary Coast Guard, a member of the Power Squadron, and Commander of Civil Air Patrol. 

Walter is survived by daughter, Sandra (Ron Moore) Shaw of Hooker, PA; one sister, Vera Figore of Sarver, PA; two grandchildren, and six great grandchildren. 

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Patricia Christie Stauffer, who passed away on February 17, 2021. 

There will be no public visitation.

Private Funeral services will be held at the convenience of the family.

Family requests memorial contributions be made to the Sodus Point Fire Department, 8364 Bay St. #139, Sodus Point, NY 14555.

Arrangements were entrusted to Thompson-Miller Funeral Home, Inc., 124 East North Street, Butler, PA 16001.

Online condolences can be given at www.thompson-miller.com.

Local Weather

Recent Obituaries

Stauffer, Walter John

KARNS CITY, PENNSYLVANIA: Walter John Stauffer, age 90, passed away on November 21, 2021 at the Butler Memorial Hospital.  He was born November 16, 1931 in Brackenridge, Pennsylvania to the late Walter J. Stauffer and the late Virginia Crissman.  Walter was the Police Chief in Sodus Point, New York. He was an avid amateur ham […]

Read More
Higbee, James

SODUS: Age 37, passed away unexpected on November 16, 2021. James is survived by his parents, Tom and Faith Stevenson; children, Gage and Zoey Higbee; stepdaughter, Jaci Niles; brothers, Scott (Rachel) Higbee and Brian Hiles; sisters, Tara (Jim) Sebring, Amanda (Mike) Plotts and Melissa (Vaughn) Gingerich; special friend, Lisa Bowman; along with several nieces and […]

Read More
© 2019 Times of Wayne County | Portions are © 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or distributed.
twitter-squarefacebook-square