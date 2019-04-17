Stead, Victor O.

March 11, 1928 – April 14, 2019 ONTARIO: Vic Stead, of Ontario, ever the meticulous planner and practical organizer, retired from Kodak early and, then, at age 91, retired from life late. Predeceased by his wife, Phyllis, he is survived by son, Scott (Jan) of Ontario, daughter, Alison (Sam) Bean of Williamson, and son, Peter (Lori) of Ontario; grandchildren, Matt (Summer) and Ian (Henry) Stead, Alex (Stephanie), Jordan (Sophia), Mikayla (Matt), and Carly (Will) Bean; great grandchildren, Phoenix and Phoebe Stead and Isaac Bean. His love for his family was only surpassed by his love for his cat, Albert. Vic proudly served our country in the military from 1950 – 1952 and in so doing was introduced to his wife, Phyllis. An avid gardener and bird lover, he was a guardian of all things green. He could often be found at the lunch counter of Konstantinou’s or tending the grounds of the Ontario Baptist Church where he was a member for over 60 years. Vic was the most kind, giving, and generous man one could ever have known; a bitter bone was not to be found in his body, even though he earned himself the nickname, “SourPatch” later in life. These are characteristics which earned him respect and may be considered a rarity in this day and age. A private service will be held at the convenience of his family. Vic and Phyllis will reside together at their final resting place in Lake View Cemetery, Pultneyville, NY. Memorial gifts may be made in his name to the First Baptist Church of Ontario or to Lollypop Farm. He will be missed by all that knew him. Online condolences can be expressed at www.youngfuneralhomeny.com