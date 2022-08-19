Stebbins, Harold E. “Moose”

WALWORTH: Went home to be with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ on 8/18/22, after a short illness.

He was pre-deceased by his parents, Leland and Ethel Stebbins.

He is survived by his loving wife of 32 years, Linda K; 5 children: Teri Schoenberger, Robin (Mike) Eames, Edward (Shelly) Stebbins, Ginger (Rob) Anderson, Tammy (Don) Lindeman; 13 grandchildren; 10 great grandchildren; 3 siblings: Harvey (Sue) Stebbins, Linda (Ron) Whitesell, Wayne (Donna) Stebbins.

Harold lived his early life in Whitesville, NY. He graduated from Whitesville High School and entered the Air Force in 1961. He served 4 years with some of that time in Germany and was honorably discharged.

He then spent some time in New Jersey before navigating to Walworth, NY where he settled down and raised his family.

He was an electrician for over 30 years at Xerox Corporation where he was a faithful and trusted employee. His co-worker family gave him the moniker of “Moose”. They prayed for him, and he was born again by receiving Jesus as his personal savior and Lord in 1988-1989.

He was a lifetime member of the NRA and the moose club, and a member of the American Legion. He was active and served as head usher and greeter at Victory Community Church and was known as the “best hug giver” ever!

His life was marked by living kindness in word and deed to friends, family, and others whose paths he crossed. The great loves of his life were Jesus, family, baseball (the Mets), and the outdoors.

He was a loyal, faithful, gentle, kind, and loving man with a great sense of humor. His greatest desire for all is to receive Jesus as your personal Savior and Lord and meet him in heaven when your turn comes to leave the Earth.

He spoke of this to his family just shortly before he passed from this life to heaven. [2 Timothy 4:7] “He fought the good fight. He finished the race. He kept the faith.”

A life well lived in the Lord.

Family and friends may gather for visitation from 4-7 PM on Monday (August 22) at Murphy Funeral & Cremation Chapels, 1040 Rte. 31, Macedon, NY 14502. Harold’s celebration of life at Victory Communoty Church, 1619 Manitou Rd, Rochester, NY will be held on Tuesday (August 23), 11 AM. Burial at convenience of family.

In lieu of flowers please consider a donation in his memory to Victory Community Church, World Division, or a charity of your choice. To leave the family an online condolence, please visit www.murphyfuneralservices.com.