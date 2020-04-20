Steele, Andrea Anna “Charlie”

SAVANNAH: Age 61, was born on March 22, 1959 to the late Andreas and Janette Rewa. Charlie passed away on Thursday, April 16, 2020. She was predeceased by her husband, Howard; parents; brother, JR and nephew, Christopher Rewa. She is survived by her special friend, Brannon Benge; sons, Howard (Melissa Lagas) Steele, Jesse (Samantha) Steele and Justin (Amanda) Steele; sister, Tammie (Carlos); brother, Marty (Vicki) Rewa; grandkids, Austin, Ashton, Azriel, Alise and Macie; along with several nieces, nephews and so many friends. Charlie worked most of her life whether it be on the farm in her earlier years or as a home health aide in her later years. As a mom, when we were little, she was a mom above most. She worked long, late hours caring for us and our home dinner was always at a certain time. Charlie was an amazing mom. She loved her boys with all her heart. She loved going places with her sister. She also loved hanging out with her brother and laughing till her gut hurt.Due to recent public health concerns with COVID-19, there will not be any services at this time. Please be sure to take the time to sign or leave a message on the Tribute Wall for the family to see. Burial will be at Butler-Savannah Cemetery at a future date, along with a “Celebration of Life” to follow. Condolences may be expressed at www.HSNORTON.com.