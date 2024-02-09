Powered by Dark Sky
February 9th 2024, Friday
×
Steger, Mary A. (DeMarree) 

by WayneTimes.com
February 9, 2024

SODUS POINT: Mary A Steger, 63, passed away February 4, 2024 at the Hildebrandt Hospice Care Center.

According to Mary’s wishes, there will be no calling hours or service.

Mary was born December 26, 1960, in Sodus, NY, the daughter of the late Mylo J. and Kathleen M. (VanDerBroek) DeMarree. Mary was a nurse assistant at a group home in Newark, NY. She enjoyed gardening & crocheting.

She is survived by her husband Thomas E, Steger; her daughter Katherine “Katie” Brownell; Step son and daughter Matthew & Regina Steger; her sister Christine Hermenet; her brothers, Michael, Roger, Paul and Peter DeMarree; her grandchildren, Mark Thomas and Wesley Douglas Brownell; several nieces, nephews and cousins.

Local Weather

