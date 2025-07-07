Steger, Thomas E. 

SODUS POINT: Thomas E. Steger, 72, passed away peacefully on June 30, 2025.

Born on April 14, 1953, in Rochester, NY, Tom was the son of the late Eugene and Alma Mae (Weis) Steger, Sr. He grew up with a strong work ethic and an adventurous spirit that would shape his life in countless ways. After graduating from Eddison High School, he continued his education at Monroe Community College.

Tom dedicated over 30 years of his career as a manager at Cadbury Schweppes in Williamson, where he was known for his leadership, sense of humor, and the friendships he built with colleagues. Earlier in life, he was also a member of the Iron Horseman, sharing his love of motorcycles and camaraderie with fellow riders.

Beyond work, Tom embraced every opportunity to enjoy life. He found great joy in boating on the lake, snowmobiling through the winters, and feeling the wind on his face as he rode his motorcycles. He was a collector at heart, guided by the philosophy of finding treasures that were, in his words, free, cheap, or reasonable.

At the center of Tom’s world was his family. He was a proud and loving father to Gina Steger, Kathrine (Katie) Brownell, and Matthew (Ashley) Steger. grandchildren; Mark Thomas and Wesley Brownell. He cherished time spent with his brothers, Eugene (Anne) Steger, Jr., Joseph Steger, and James (Jim) Steger. His loyal dog Stanley was his constant companion, faithfully by his side through many of life’s adventures.

Tom will be remembered for his big heart, his generous spirit, and the laughter he brought to those who knew him. His passing leaves an emptiness in the lives of his family, many nieces, nephews, cousins, and countless friends who will hold his memory dear.

He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Mary, in 2024, and his parents.

In keeping with the family’s wishes, there will be no calling hours or formal funeral service. Instead, a celebration of Tom’s life will take place at the Steger Haus in Sodus Point on August 3, 2025 at 1pm, where family and friends can gather to share stories and honor the remarkable life he lived.

In lieu of flowers or cards, the family kindly asks that donations be made in Tom’s memory to the Silver Waters Community Ambulance, 8356 Bay St, Sodus Point, NY 14555-9533, www.silverwatersambulance.com whose care and service were invaluable to him and his loved ones.

Tom’s legacy of love, humor, and generosity will live on in all who were fortunate to know him.