Friday, March 9, 2018
Obituaries

Stein, Joyce C.

LYONS: Age 88, passed away peacefully Thursday, March 8, 2018 at The House of John in Clifton Springs surrounded by her family. Joyce was born December 26, 1929 in Lyons, a daughter to the late Marion and Susan Kelsey Mead. She retired from Wayne County Social Services and was a member of Lyons Presbyterian Church. Joyce enjoyed spending the winters in Jet Park, in Palmetto, FL, where she was a member of the Shuffle Club, President of the Hobby Club for 25 years and maintained an active social life with her wide circle of friends. She also resided the last 9 years in Brownstown, IL with her husband Lee and remained active in the community. Predeceased by her first husband, Richard Felker, second husband Richard Stephan, sister Ruth Salerno and brother Robert Mead. She is survived by her husband Lee; 6 children, Karen (Peter) Harrity of Cortland, Alan (Wendy) Felker of Shortsville, Steven (Lauren) Felker of Lyons, Linda (James) Schoene of TX, Leslie (William) Carpenter of Warrensburg and John (Ho) Stephan of Lyons; 14 grandchildren and many great-grandchildren; brother, Searle “Red” Mead of Clyde; many nieces and nephews; 4 step-children, Diane (Don) Price, Brad (Joyce) Stein, Kerry (Kathy) Stein and Julie (John) Shively; many step-grandchildren and step-great-grandchildren in Illinois. Family and friends may call Monday (Mar. 12) from 4 to 6 pm at Weeks-Keysor Funeral Home, 5 Phelps St., Lyons, where a funeral service will follow at 6 pm. Burial will be in Elmwood Cemetery in Lyons. Contributions may be made to The House of John, 14 Spring St., Clifton Springs, NY 14432 or to Lyons Presbyterian Church, Broad St., Lyons, NY 14489 in Joyce’s memory. keysorfuneralhomes.com

Related Stories

Obituaries

Clevenger, Bessie M.

PALMYRA:Ddied on Friday, March 9, 2018 at the age of 82. All services will be private. Bessie is survived by her sons Donald Clevenger and William (Donna) Clevenger; sister Eleanor Blankenburg; granddaughter Carrie Clevenger; adopted grand-children Shelbi, Schneider and Bella and great-granddaughter Alicia Clevenger. She was predeceased by 5 sisters and 1 brother. Online condolences @ rlyostfuneralhome.com...
Obituaries

Hittle, Betty

SODUS/LOCKE NY: Passed away peacefully on Sunday, February 25, 2018 at the age of 78 in Locke, NY where she was living with her daughter Judi and son-in-law Jeff. Betty was predeceased by her parents Daniel and Deborah Mills, her longtime life partner John Koeppl, brothers; Alan Mills and Gary Mills and brother-in-law Jacob Kerberskey. Betty is survived by her children; Teri (MacIver) and Jeffrey Jaquith of Woonsocket, RI, Scot and Linda MacIver of Sodus, NY and Judi (MacIver) and Jeffrey Novitzki of Locke, NY, her 22 grand and great-grandchildren,...
Obituaries

Brown, Linda Day

FARMINGTON: Age 69, entered into God’s house on Tuesday, February 20, 2018, with her family by her side. Born in Saco, ME in 1949, she grew up in Biddeford Pool, ME, graduating from Biddeford High School in 1967. Linda is the daughter of George Franklin “Skip” Day and Bessie (Small) Day who were well known on the Pool. Residing a number of years in Marion, NY on what she termed a “farmette”, Linda thoroughly enjoyed the 4-acre property. Horses and birds were her joy along with her beloved cat, Socks....
Obituaries

Parlett, John F.

SAVANNAH: Age 72, a resident of Wayne County Nursing Home since 2006, went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, March 7, 2018. John was born July 30, 1945 in Ithaca, a son to the late Carl and Betty Ayers Parlett. He worked at Ithaca College before moving to Savannah. He is survived by his wife Patricia (Hutchinson) Parlett; step-children, Richard Youngs, Jr., Rose Mary Gason, Katrina Halson and Alton Youngs; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren; 2 brothers, Carl and William; 2 sisters, Betsy and Karen; nieces and nephews. A memorial...