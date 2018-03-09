Stein, Joyce C.

LYONS: Age 88, passed away peacefully Thursday, March 8, 2018 at The House of John in Clifton Springs surrounded by her family. Joyce was born December 26, 1929 in Lyons, a daughter to the late Marion and Susan Kelsey Mead. She retired from Wayne County Social Services and was a member of Lyons Presbyterian Church. Joyce enjoyed spending the winters in Jet Park, in Palmetto, FL, where she was a member of the Shuffle Club, President of the Hobby Club for 25 years and maintained an active social life with her wide circle of friends. She also resided the last 9 years in Brownstown, IL with her husband Lee and remained active in the community. Predeceased by her first husband, Richard Felker, second husband Richard Stephan, sister Ruth Salerno and brother Robert Mead. She is survived by her husband Lee; 6 children, Karen (Peter) Harrity of Cortland, Alan (Wendy) Felker of Shortsville, Steven (Lauren) Felker of Lyons, Linda (James) Schoene of TX, Leslie (William) Carpenter of Warrensburg and John (Ho) Stephan of Lyons; 14 grandchildren and many great-grandchildren; brother, Searle “Red” Mead of Clyde; many nieces and nephews; 4 step-children, Diane (Don) Price, Brad (Joyce) Stein, Kerry (Kathy) Stein and Julie (John) Shively; many step-grandchildren and step-great-grandchildren in Illinois. Family and friends may call Monday (Mar. 12) from 4 to 6 pm at Weeks-Keysor Funeral Home, 5 Phelps St., Lyons, where a funeral service will follow at 6 pm. Burial will be in Elmwood Cemetery in Lyons. Contributions may be made to The House of John, 14 Spring St., Clifton Springs, NY 14432 or to Lyons Presbyterian Church, Broad St., Lyons, NY 14489 in Joyce’s memory. keysorfuneralhomes.com