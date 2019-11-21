Steingass, Louise A. 

NEWARK: Louise Labby Steingass, 75, died on Wednesday (November 20, 2019) at the Newark Wayne Community Hospital. Friends may call from 4-7 PM on Tuesday (November 26th) at the Paul L. Murphy & Sons Funeral Home, 127 East Miller Street, Newark, New York with a funeral service will follow. Burial will be in Newark Cemetery. Memorials, in her name, may be made to the Wayne County Humane Society, 1475 County House Road, Lyons, New York 14489. Louise was born on February 29, 1944 in Newark, the daughter of John and Maxine Cornell Bilotta. She was a graduate of Newark High School. At one time, she had been a waitress and had work at Wayne ARC. Labby loved Sodus Point and enjoyed searching for sea glass, playing bingo and going to the casino. She is survived by two sons Michael (Gina) of Pittsford and Timothy of Fairport; four grandchildren Max, Brady, Jack and Ben; a sister Patricia Button of Syracuse; several nieces and nephews. Labby was predeceased by her parents; a sister Sally Bilotta, and brother John F. Bilotta www.murphyandsonsfuneralhome.com