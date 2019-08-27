Steingraber Thomas H. 

ROCHESTER/SODUS: Age 72, passed away peacefully with his family by his side at Rochester General Hospital on August 23, 2019 after a long illness. He was born on August 16, 1947 in Rochester NY to the late Henry and Rita Steingraber. He is predeceased by his brother: James Steingraber, Sr.; brother in law: Norman Parson, Jr. and great nephew: Zackary Dwello. Tom enjoyed watching Westerns, NASCAR and was a fan of Elvis Presley. Tom is survived by his daughters: Debbie and Judy Steingraber; (3) grandchildren; (1) great-grandchild all of Rochester, NY.; step children: Anita Groat and her children and Dawn Smythe and her son, all of Rochester, NY; sisters: Sue Parsons of North Port, FL and Martha Steingraber of Sodus, NY; brother: Pete Steingraber of North Port, FL; long-time friend: Jeanne LaMotte of Rochester, NY; several nieces and nephews; many extended family members and friends. No calling hours will be held per family request. Family and Friends will be invited to a celebration of Toms’ life at the Sodus Bay Sportsmans Club: 7812 Margaretta Road, Sodus Point, NY 14555 at a later date. The family would like to express their gratitude to two “special” people: Anita Groat and Jeanne LaMotte for their loving heart and wonderful care given to Tom throughout his extended illness. Online condolences can be expressed at www.youngfuneralhomeny.com