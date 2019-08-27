Powered by Dark Sky
°
___
______
  • Low Temp. ___°
  • High Temp. ___°
___
______
September 18th 2020, Friday
°
   ___
  • TEMPERATURE
    ° | °
  • HUMIDITY
    %
  • WIND
    MPH
  • CLOUDINESS
    %
  • SUNRISE
  • SUNSET
  • SUN 20
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • MON 21
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • TUE 22
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • WED 23
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • THU 24
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • FRI 25
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
×
SUBSCRIBE TODAY: Save 40% OFF the newsstand price PLUS get online access FREE!
INTRODUCING THE DAILY: NEWS BREIFS, BREAKING STORIES & MORE. 

Steingraber Thomas H. 

by WayneTimes.com
August 27, 2019

ROCHESTER/SODUS: Age 72, passed away peacefully with his family by his side at Rochester General Hospital on August 23, 2019 after a long illness. He was born on August 16, 1947 in Rochester NY to the late Henry and Rita Steingraber. He is predeceased  by his brother: James Steingraber, Sr.; brother in law: Norman Parson, Jr. and great nephew: Zackary Dwello. Tom enjoyed watching Westerns, NASCAR and was a fan of Elvis Presley. Tom is survived by his daughters: Debbie and Judy Steingraber; (3) grandchildren; (1) great-grandchild all of Rochester, NY.; step children: Anita Groat and her children and Dawn Smythe and her son, all of Rochester, NY; sisters: Sue Parsons of North Port, FL and Martha Steingraber of Sodus, NY; brother: Pete Steingraber of North Port, FL; long-time friend: Jeanne LaMotte of Rochester, NY; several nieces and nephews; many extended family members and friends. No calling hours will be held per family request.  Family and Friends will be invited to a celebration of Toms’ life at the Sodus Bay Sportsmans Club: 7812 Margaretta Road, Sodus Point, NY  14555 at a later date. The family would like to express their gratitude to two “special” people:  Anita Groat and Jeanne LaMotte for their loving heart and wonderful care given to Tom throughout his extended illness. Online condolences can be expressed at www.youngfuneralhomeny.com

Local Weather

Recent Obituaries

Voorhees-Mason, Vivian

MARION/MACEDON: Entered into rest on September 16, 2020 at the age of 93. She is predeceased by her husbands, Donald Voorhees and Victor Mason; brother, Norton King; sister’s, Jane Hill, Leah Adams and Marlyn Thayer;. Survived by loving children, Nancy (Gerald) Frizelle, Kevin (Robin) Voorhees, Brenda Voorhees, Brian (Amy) Voorhees and Barry Voorhees; 7 grandchildren, […]

Read More
Decker, Harvey

NEWARK: Harvey Frank Decker, 56, died on Sunday (April 12, 2020) while in “comfort care” at FF Thompson Hospital in Canandaigua. A Mass of Christian Burial will be heldat 11 AM on Saturday, (Sept. 26th)  at St. Michael Church 401 S. Main St. in Newark.  Burial was in Newark Cemetery. Memorials, in his name, may […]

Read More
© 2019 Times of Wayne County | Portions are © 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or distributed.
twitter-squarefacebook-square